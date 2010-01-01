There's much to see here. So, take your time, look around, and learn all there is to know about us. We hope you enjoy our site and take a moment to drop us a line.
Hello! I'm Rosalind and I am a certified notary public, which means that I am authorized by the state of Florida to perform notarial acts. I adhere to all of the state's guidelines and regulations, ensuring that all of our notarized documents are legal and binding.
As a bilingual Notary, I can provide services in both English and Spanish. This ensures that there are no language barriers when it comes to notarizing your important documents.
I understand that my clients have busy schedules, which is why I offer flexible scheduling options. Need a document notarized this evening? Want to schedule a loan signing on the weekend? Can't meet in person? I am happy to help!
including Atlantis, Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Briny Breezes, Cloud Lake, Delray Beach, Glen Ridge, Golf, Greenacres, Gulf Stream, Haverhill, Highland Beach, Hypoluxo, Juno Beach, Jupiter, Jupiter Inlet Colony, Lake Clarke Shores, Lake Park, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Manalapan, Loxahatchee Groves, North Palm Beach, Ocean Ridge, Mangonia Park, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Pahokee, Palm Beach Shores, Palm Springs, Riviera Beach, Royal Palm Beach, South Bay, South Palm Beach, Tequesta, Wellington, Westlake, West Palm Beach
We'll come up with a plan to accommodate your needs